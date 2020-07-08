Alcatraz East Crime Museum opening TBI exhibition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcatraz East Crime Museum honoring Tennessee crime solvers in their newest exhibit.

Opening next week, a temporary exhibit showcasing the important work the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does statewide. The exhibit will also look at the agency’s most interesting and complex cases — solved and unsolved — through the years.

That exhibit will be on display for the next year. It opens Monday, July 13.

Of note is that Alcatraz East Crime Museum now has a number of safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols in place. Employees are also screened when they arrive and are required to wear masks.

LATEST STORIES