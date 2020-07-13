Alcatraz East Crime Museum opens TBI exhibit

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alcatraz East Crime Museum is honoring Tennessee crime solvers in their newest exhibit.

For the next year, an exhibit will be on display showcasing the important work of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The exhibit looks at the TBI’s history and some of the most interesting solved and unsolved cases to come out of the agency over the years.

“What this exhibit provides is the opportunity to see exactly what the TBI does; dig into cases that TBI has worked over the years, some really intriguing cases, and the hard work that goes into that. Some of the cases are still unsolved. It’s also an opportunity for the public to see and maybe generate some leads to help us in those cases.” TBI Director David Rausch

The exhibit also has a section, honoring fallen agent De’Greaun Frazier, who was killed in the line of duty four years ago. His wife says she’s proud his story is still being shared.

“It’s really nice to know people still care almost four years later. My husband will be here and people will read about what happened.” Shannon Frazier

Alcatraz East has a number of safety protocols in place. The museum has reduced hours, enhanced cleaning, and social distancing protocols. Employees are also screened when they arrive and are required to wear masks.

