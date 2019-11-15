Alcoa and Maryville tighten fireworks ordinances

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The cities of Alcoa and Maryville are teaming up to make changes in fireworks ordinances.

It’s been just more than a year since Blount County changed their rules allowing people to sell, and shoot off fireworks countywide. This for two weeks leading up to the 4th of July, and New Years Eve.

After a stressful 4th of July season, and more complaints than ever, Alcoa and Maryville officials deciding to limit this ordinance to just two days for each holiday.

Meaning residents inside city limits can only shoot off fireworks on July 3, and 4 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.; again for the New Years holiday, December 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and then January 1 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.