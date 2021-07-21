Alcoa City Schools begin new school year

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — July 21 was the first day of school for Alcoa City Schools, and students are following a staggered schedule.

The students with last names starting with A-F were first up to head to class on Wednesday. The Alcoa City Elementary School principal shared how it feels to have everyone back.

“This year has had a heightened level of excitement to it I believe everybody is just really wanting life to be as normal as possible,” said principal Monique Maples. “The kids to be in the building, for them (teachers) to be able to teach without masks, they can wear masks it’s not required. So, they can see their faces and just get back to really good learning.”

Thursday students with the last name starting with G-M will make their return.