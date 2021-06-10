Alcoa community rallies behind teens after Pride flag painted over

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A video making its rounds on social media has sparked outrage. In it, a woman can be seen yelling profanities at a group of teens painting a Pride flag at a busy intersection; she then painted over it.

The video was posted earlier this week, showing the woman telling teens who were supporting the LGBTQ community they weren’t different and that her beliefs were just as important as theirs.

That video caught a lot of traction online and several viewers reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side about it. On Wednesday, the community came out in full force to repaint the Pride colors. The original painters say it was nice to feel supported.

Alcoa Police says no complaints had been filed with their department and all parties were within their rights. June is Pride Month.