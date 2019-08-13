Alcoa Highway lane closures rescheduled due to storms

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Tuesday afternoon they were rescheduling the planned lane closures on the Alcoa Highway due to storms in the area.

According to TDOT’s Mark Nagi, the lane closures were to take place over Alcoa Highway at Hunt Road and Airport Hotel Drive beginning at 8:30 p.m. to relocate power lines.

No such work will be done Tuesday night, but has been rescheduled for Wednesday night.

“Power line relocations…will require lane closures Monday (August 12th) and Wednesday (August 14th) nights. The closures will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The contractor will be pulling lead ropes across Alcoa Highway Monday night and the power lines across Wednesday night,” Nagi stated in an email.

“This work will require a closure of Alcoa Hwy for 10-15 minutes while each line is placed. There will be a total of 4 lines placed each night. Crews will allow traffic to fully clear after each closure. The estimated time for the entire operation is 2.5 – 3 hours each night.”

