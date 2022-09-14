KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation continues after a Knoxville resident was hit and killed by an ambulance on Alcoa Highway.

Police say the crash happened at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at the edge of the Knox County and Blount County line. According to the Alcoa Police Department (APD), Karie Mills, 39, was wearing all black when they were struck by an ambulance traveling toward UT Medical Center.

A separate ambulance transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. AMR released the following statement:

“An AMR ambulance was involved in an incident with a pedestrian walking in the roadway on U.S. 129 in Blount County. Our crew provided care at the scene. Safety is our top priority and the incident is under review. We have also arranged support services for our team members who were involved.”

The crash is being investigated by APD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says safety remains a top priority when it comes to its ongoing Alcoa Highway project.

“This is something that’s going to make for a safer roadway for folks in Knox and Blount counties, people going to and from campus, to and from the airport,” said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi also highlighted improvements meant to increase safety.

“Go from two lanes to three lanes in each direction,” explained Nagi. “We’re also building more interchanges in these areas and there’s going to be a concrete barrier in between these roadways.”

Once complete, TDOT hopes to provide 13 miles of new construction and wider roads. Some of the project’s goals include increasing the capacity and level of service, correcting roadway deficiencies, and reducing crashes/improving safety.

In addition to those goals, TDOT also writes, “a new pedestrian greenway will be also constructed along sections of Hunt Road, Wright Road, and Cusick Road.”