Alcoa Holiday Market offers chance to shop vendors safely, support students

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a safe fun way to shop for your holiday gifts and be able to give back to a good cause, the Alcoa Holiday Market is the place for you.

The event, now in its fourth year, will be held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 7, at Alcoa High School. Dozens of vendors offering clothing, dog treats, woodworking crafts and more will be for sale.

Alcoa marketing and DECA students put on the event to raise funds for competitions and trips.

“This year I was really concerned that we were not going to be able to do it because of COVID and the kids came up with the idea to have it outside,” Alocah marketing teacher Joy Gornto said. “So normally we would do it at the end of November, beginning of December; but we decided to have it in the beginning of November so it would be outside. I ran it through my principal and our superintendent and they agreed that outside would be fine because we’d be able to social distance and have the fresh air.

Gornto said she was worried about turnout but has had to turn vendors away this year.

“We have about 68 vendors right now and it will be outside in our senior parking lot,” Gornto said.

“What I’m really excited about is I’ve got four different students who are little entrepreneurs that have their own little booth that are going to be selling things, as well. I’m really excited that this is their first opportunity to have their own little business and sell.”

