Alcoa Intermediate 3rd grader spends free time making masks for community amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALCOA (WATE) – A third grader at Alcoa Intermediate School is doing her part to help out her community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claire Hoard has been filling her free time by making cloth masks for those who need them in her community.

Claire says she learned how to make the masks by watching YouTube videos.

Claire’s mom, April, says her daughter decorates the masks and then writes encouraging messages in them.

“She would draw pictures and say things like ‘stay healthy, you are loved.’ She would also draw pictures on them,” said April.

Claire and her mom say they have a motto when it comes to the work they are doing: Spread love, not germs.