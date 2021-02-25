Alcoa Police, Blount County SWAT team arrest Louisville homicide suspect

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville man is facing a charge of criminal homicide after he was taken into custody by the Alcoa Police Department and Blount County SWAT team Wednesday night.

Steven Greene, 38, has been charged with the death of John Willis, 26.

Willis was found dead Feb. 16 at his home in the 700 block of Tupelo Way in Louisville.

According to Alcoa Police, their detectives along with members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Maryville Police, and the Blount, Campbell and Jefferson County sheriff’s departments were able to identify Greene as a suspect.

The investigation by Alcoa Police is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 865-981-4111. Information can also be reported anonymously at 865-380-4715.