Alcoa Police captain receiving palliative care after off-duty medical emergency

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A captain with the Alcoa Police Department is receiving palliative care after suffering an unexpected medical emergency while off-duty.

Captain Keith Fletcher, a 21-year-veteran of the department, is in critical condition after the April 17 medical event. The APD made the announcement Friday on the department’s Facebook page.

The post said Fletcher is surrounded by friends and family who thanked everyone for the prayers and support they have received. No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing story.