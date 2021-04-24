Alcoa Police Department announces passing of Capt. Keith Fletcher

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Police Department announced on Saturday that Captain Keith Fletcher has passed away.

“He is remembered as an employee that has ‘demonstrated excellent leadership abilities’ and ‘takes personal pride in managing special projects and does what is needed to make the project successful.’ He ‘leads by example and will not ask others to perform functions he will not do himself,'” read a portion of the Facebook post from the Alcoa Police Department.

According to the Facebook post, Capt. Fletcher had a successful career in criminal justice for more than 30 years, starting at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 through 1993.

Throughout his career, he worked with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Alcoa Police Department in 2000, and serving in several roles during his time with the department.

“Captain Keith Fletcher will be sadly missed by his family, friends and especially his family in blue,” the Alcoa Police Department posted online.

According to the police department, Capt. Fletcher suffered a sudden and unexpected medical emergency while off duty on April 17.