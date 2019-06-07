Alcoa police search for suspect after greenway stabbing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) - Police in Alcoa are searching for a suspect after a man was found stabbed multiple times on a portion of the Alcoa Greenway Trail.

Officers were called to an area behind New Midland Self Storage on North Calderwood Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday where they found the victim. He was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Officers with the Alcoa Police Department, Maryville Police Department and Blount County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to investigate and search for the suspect.

Police the suspect and victim know each other and it was not a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alcoa Police Department at (865) 981-4111 or leave an anonymous tip at (865) 380-4715.