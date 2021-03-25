Alcoa Schools preparing to sue JUUL over rise in juvenile e-cigarette use

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa City Schools is preparing to file a lawsuit against the nation’s most popular e-cigarette brand for their role in rising electronic-cigarette use among juveniles and negative impacts on schools.

The school system plans to file against JUUL Labs and Altria. ACS alleges JUUL’s marketing campaign specifically targeted youth and teens.

The suit would join others across the country from school systems impacted due to the added responsibilities of resources policing, disciplining and helping students who are addicted to nicotine.

“JUUL’s conduct has exposed a new generation of children to record levels of nicotine addiction, and schools are uniquely impacted,” Beasley Allen Law Firm lawyer Joseph VanZandt said. “These lawsuits are designed to ensure JUUL pays for the damages incurred, not the Tennessee taxpayers who fund these public schools.”

Last year, the state of Tennessee joined a coalition of 39 states investigating Juul’s marketing and sales practices.

“Youth e-cigarette usage is a serious public health concern for Tennessee,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said. “Public health research shows that nicotine dependence and e-cigarette usage among youth are associated with increased likelihood of youth smoking, even among youth who are otherwise not likely to smoke.”

The U.S. House subcommittee on economic and consumer policy conducted a monthslong investigation of JUUL, including reviewing tens of thousands of internal documents, and concluded that it “deliberately targeted children in order to become the nation’s largest seller of e-cigarettes.”