Alcoa woman convicted of fraud; face up to 25 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Alcoa woman has been convicted of fraud in a two-day trial in federal court.

Marilyn Yvette Cook, also known as Marilyn Yvette Powell, will be sentenced Dec. 3 and faces up to 25 years in prison. She was found guilty after a two-day jury trial.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee applauds the jury’s verdict in this case against an individual seeking to defraud a bank by depositing non-existent funds into a bank account, and enriching herself at taxpayers’ expense by filing a false income tax return,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “Our office will continue to prosecute those who attempt to pass off such fraudulent documents in order to enrich themselves at the expense of others.”

In October of 2017, Cook attempted to deposit a false “bill of exchange”

with a face value of $1 million to the Regions Bank branch in Alcoa, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In support of the “bill of exchange,” which had the appearance of a bank check, Cook presented fictitious documents purporting to show that she possessed Treasury bonds worth more than $100 billion, the release said.

A jury also heard testimony that in January of 2017 Cook filed a fraudulent federal tax return claiming a tax refund of more than $251,000, the release said.

Testimony showed Cook had been convicted in 2006 for multiple counts of defrauding the United States through false tax returns on which she fraudulently used the personal information of indigent individuals who purportedly received assistance from her faith-based organization, Sheep Ministries, Inc., the release said.