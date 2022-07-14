FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — Farragut has an Aldi after the store held a grand opening for a new location on Brooklawn Street.

The new addition is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years. The mayor of Farragut says this opening has been a long time coming and he hopes it will help the city gain more sales tax.

“We’re very excited to get to this point and this will be the first store. We will have many more as you can see. There is plenty of places for them. And this will be a busy place,” said Mayor Ron Williams.

Aldi is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest US grocery retailer by the end of this year. In addition, to celebrate the new store, ALDI also gave shoppers the chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.