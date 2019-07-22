Alert: Loudon County 10-year-old girl missing

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Jayden Ariel Drake.

Jayden is a white female, 4-foot-tall and weighing 60 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow and black pajamas with bats (the mammal) on them.

Jayden was last seen around 9:30 or 10 p.m. Sunday night asleep in her bed. She was discovered missing this morning around 8:30 am by her grandmother from an address off of Riverview Road in Lenoir City.

Jayden may be in the company of her custodial father, James Anthony Drake, who is known to drive a red Cadillac. The year and model unknown at the time of this release.

Detectives are working to locate the father.

If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Jayden, they are asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.