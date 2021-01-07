All Knox County Schools going virtual Friday due to inclement weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – All Knox County Schools will switch to remote learning Friday due to potentially-hazardous weather conditions.

The school district made the announcement Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ahead of a forecasted wintry mix moving into the area late Thursday and into Friday.

According to the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team, chances for precipitation are expected to increase Thursday evening.

WATE will be Weather AWARE through Friday as another winter storm impacts the region. This storm system is expected to move east of us by late day Friday which will bring an end to the rain/snow chances in the afternoon hours.

