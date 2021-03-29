All Knox County senior centers opening on limited basis in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— All six Knox County senior centers will reopen at their regularly scheduled hours beginning, Monday, April 5, though programming will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially our seniors,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “Our senior center staff has done an incredible job keeping patrons connected and engaged, but we know some are eager to get back to the centers and resume in-person activity.

“While we are pleased to be able to offer the option to those who want it, there will be lots of reminders about following the Five Core Actions and taking responsibility for assessing personal safety.”

On Friday Knoxville city leaders the Larry Cox Senior Center and the South Knoxville Community Center would open April 5.

Available activities will include informative classes, arts and crafts groups, trivia and book clubs. Computer labs and equipment in fitness rooms will be available as well. All visitors are encouraged to check with their center for information on how to register for activities.

Exercise classes will resume as instructors become available.

Senior center staff will continue to present a variety of virtual programs for those not yet ready to return to in-person activity. A full listing may be viewed here.