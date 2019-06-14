All lanes back open after hazardous material leak shut down I-75N in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - All lanes have reopened following a Thursday evening crash of two commercial vehicles in Loudon County on I-75N.
Thursday evening, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office says they were working the scene of a crash on I-75 north that had shut down both lanes due to possible hazardous materials leaking from one of the commercial vehicles involved.
The incident occurred at mile marker 80 on I-75N.
LCSO also saying they would post updates on its Facebook page.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this developing story as new information comes in.
