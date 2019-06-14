Local News

All lanes back open after hazardous material leak shut down I-75N in Loudon County

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 07:05 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 01:10 AM EDT

All lanes back open after hazardous material leak shut down I-75N in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - All lanes have reopened following a Thursday evening crash of two commercial vehicles in Loudon County on I-75N. 

Thursday evening, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office says they were working the scene of a crash on I-75 north that had shut down both lanes due to possible hazardous materials leaking from one of the commercial vehicles involved. 

The incident occurred at mile marker 80 on I-75N. 

LCSO also saying they would post updates on its Facebook page. 

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this developing story as new information comes in. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center