All lanes back open after hazardous material leak shut down I-75N in Loudon County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - All lanes have reopened following a Thursday evening crash of two commercial vehicles in Loudon County on I-75N.

Thursday evening, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office says they were working the scene of a crash on I-75 north that had shut down both lanes due to possible hazardous materials leaking from one of the commercial vehicles involved.

The incident occurred at mile marker 80 on I-75N.

LCSO also saying they would post updates on its Facebook page.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this developing story as new information comes in.