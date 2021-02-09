Allegiant airline flying nonstop from Knoxville to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee motorcycle enthusiasts seeking to get to the city of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this summer will be able to fly nonstop to the event.

Allegiant Airlines announced the flights will begin Aug. 4 and fly twice a week, Wednesday and Saturday, for two weeks through Aug. 14. Flight days, times, and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

One-way fares for the limited-time route are as low as $99.

The Sturgis, South Dakota, rally is one of the most popular motorcycle events in the country.

“If you’re a motorcycle aficionado, the Sturgis Rally is a must-experience,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, said. “We’re excited to be able to bring fans convenient and affordable nonstop access during the two weeks of the rally event – whether you’re planning a quick weekend trip or a longer vacation to take in all the Sturgis events and other activities and attractions unique to South Dakota.”