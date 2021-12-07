KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Allegiant Air has announced new direct flight routes coming to McGhee Tyson Airport in 2022.

Tuesday, Allegiant announced nonstop routes for vacation travel to Arizona and Minnesota and is celebrating by offering one-way fares on those routes as low as $49. Allegiant says these new routes are a part of a nine-route expansion across its network for spring vacations.

“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”

The new routes to Knoxville, Tennessee include:

Phoenix, Arizona via Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – beginning Feb. 16, 2022. Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning March 9, 2022.