KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thinking of a quick trip to Arizona’s “Valley of the Sun” for spring break? Or perhaps to adventure from the Smokies to the Grand Canyon with a flight plus a road trip once you land? Allegiant Air is now offering nonstop flights from McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

“Phoenix is one of the most popular destinations in our network, offering vacationers a range of leisure opportunities, from hiking and biking to shopping and fine dining,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning, said. “We think Knoxville travelers will appreciate the convenience Allegiant offers: affordable flights that get them to their destinations without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Allegiant officials say the travel company offers a unique option to Knoxville-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels; plus travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less. McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) is located 12 miles south of Knoxville.

Say you were planning on taking a trek in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona after landing in Phoenix — the drive to the park’s closest entry, The South Rim, is around three hours via Interstate 17 North toward Flagstaff, then hop on Interstate 40 west toward Williams.

The new flights out of McGhee Tyson will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com. Allegiant also offers low-fare nonstop flights from Knoxville to other destinations including Orlando, Miami and Denver.