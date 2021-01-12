Allegiant to begin Knoxville to Myrtle Beach flights in June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Air carrier Allegiant is making good on its offer to set up a route between Myrtle Beach and Knoxville.

The new route was supposed to start in 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the launch. Allegiant says it will fly between McGhee Tyson Airport and Myrtle Beach International airport twice weekly.

You’ll have to check Allegiant’s site for final ticket prices, but to start, Allegiant is offering an introductory one-way ticket for as low as $39.

The Knoxville-Myrtle Beach route starts just in time for summer travel: June 2.