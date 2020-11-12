Alliance House hosting free flu shot clinic Nov. 14 for underserved communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alliance House and Knox County Health Department are offering free flu shots this weekend for two of the city’s underserved communities.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Morningside Hills Partners, 2040 Dandridge Ave.

“We are focusing this effort on providing resources to the Swahili and Burundi communities in the area that are often overlooked and don’t have access to healthcare,” De’Ossie Dingus, executive director of Alliance House, said. “With a mission to serve as a social equity organization, eliminating health illiteracy and serving as a gateway for the greater Knoxville community, Alliance House has developed strong relationships and partnerships with local organizations to provide opportunities and services to disadvantaged communities.”

Alliance House, 3020 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., is a grassroots outreach organization based on local immediate needs. The organization provides resources for people in poverty and that are underserved in jobs, healthcare and services.

“Thriving communities with a high quality of life begin with access to quality healthcare. We are dedicated to collectively taking action to positively impact the outcomes of the community through action and outreach activities. We invite the public to come out.” Dingus said.