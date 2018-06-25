Caiman, not alligator, found in Hamblen County, TWRA says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Facebook/Hamblen County Sheriff's Office)

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) - What the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said was a small alligator found on Greenbriar Road in west Hamblen County on Monday is actually a caiman, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Facebook/Esco Jarnigan)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Facebook/Esco Jarnigan)

The sheriff said a newspaper carrier spotted the reptile, which was about two feet long, and trapped it, then called the sheriff's office.

It was turned over to a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer, who then took it to the Knoxville Zoo, where it was identified as a caiman.

The officer was going to take it to Rainforest Adventures in Sevierville, but was contacted by the caiman's owner and is returning it to them. The owner said the caiman escaped from its enclosure and was headed towards a nearby lake.

Caimans are in the same family as alligators and closely resemble them but are legal to own as a pet in Tennessee without any special permits, according to the TWRA. Often, their owners decide they don’t want them anymore and turn them loose into the wild which is illegal. If a caiman owner decides they do not want them anymore, they are obligated to find the animal a new owner or euthanize them.

In 2008, a four-foot-long caiman was captured in the Little Pigeon River and taken to Rainforest Adventures.