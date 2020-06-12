Alcoa woman gets maximum in federal fraud sentencing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An Alcoa woman received the maximum sentence under federal sentencing guidelines following a two-day fraud trial in U.S. District Court.

Marilyn Yvette Cook (also known as Marilyn Yvette Powell), 57, of Alcoa, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and five years of supervised probation on Wednesday by Judge Pamela Reeves.

The jury convicted Cook of presenting a fictitious obligation and submitting a false claim to the United States, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The jury heard testimony that in October of 2017, Cook attempted to deposit a false “bill of exchange,” with a face value of $1 million, to the Regions Bank branch in Alcoa. In support of the “bill of exchange,” which had the appearance of a bank check,

Cook presented fictitious documents purporting to show that she possessed Treasury bonds worth more than $100 billion. The jury also heard testimony that, in January 2017, Cook filed a fraudulent federal tax return through which she sought a tax refund of more than $251,000. In addition, the jury learned that Cook had been convicted in 2006 for multiple counts of defrauding the United States through false tax returns, using personal information of indigent individuals receiving assistance from Cook’s faith-based organization, Sheep Ministries, Inc.

“The sentence imposed by the Court is the maximum under this defendant’s sentencing

guidelines, which reflects this office’s and the Court’s view regarding the seriousness of the

defendant’s fraudulent conduct,” said U. S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey. “The prosecution of

individuals like this defendant and the lengthy sentence imposed serve to protect our banking

institutions and their depositors and deter others from engaging in similar fraudulent conduct in

the Eastern District of Tennessee.”

LATEST STOIRES: