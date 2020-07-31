Aluminum furnace catches fire at Kawasaki plant in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A hydraulic line above a vat of molten aluminum burst at the Kawasaki of America plant Thursday night causing a very hazardous fire, the Morristown Fire Department said.

The department responded to the plant at 1111 Sakura Drive at 10:04 p.m. Firefighters found one of the combustible metal furnaces with a burst hydraulic line above a vat of molten aluminum.

The furnace operates at approximately 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mixing water or other contaminants with molten aluminum can cause explosions, the fire department noted.

They were able to extinguish the external flames and accessed the furnace to confirm the product had not been compromised. Kawasaki was able to continue operations, only losing the one furnace until repairs can be made.

