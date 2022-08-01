KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville office of the Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for its annual Paint the Town Purple campaign which aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support and research.

From August 1-6, area businesses, families and individuals will be covering their businesses in purple as a part of an effort to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Currently, there are more than 120,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer’s, the only disease with no cure, no treatments to stop, delay or prevent the disease, and no survivors.

In addition, Paint the Town Purple serves as the official kick-start to the walk season. The Knoxville office hopes to get the community excited about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Zoo Knoxville on Oct. 8.

Paint the Town Purple participants are encouraged to share their purple pride on social media using the hashtag #ENDALZKnox and tag the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter (@ENDALZTn) in their posts.

People are also asked to start a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team and get involved in the fight through fundraising.

There are multiple ways to get involved including:

Starting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team : Go to https://bit.ly/3OLfsMQ to sign up. Once there you can register as an individual or a team. You can also donate to the Knoxville office’s fundraising campaign. They hope to raise $205,000 this year.

:

Host a giveback event : Restaurants can create purple-themed food and beverages with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.

:

Decorate your space : Business owners are encouraged to put up purple balloons and streamers or use purple window paint. The Alzheimer’s Association said they love seeing storefronts and office spaces turn purple.

:

Donate a portion of your profits : Business owners can also pledge a percentage of their August commission to help spread Alzheimer’s awareness. The Alzheimer’s Association will help you spread the word about the donation.

:

Share your story : If you’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association said your story could have the power to motivate others to get involved in the #ENDALZ movement . Put on purple, take a selfie, post your story on social media and tag @ENDALZTn on Facebook and Instagram so they can share your story with their followers.

:

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®. The Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event starts on Oct. 8, at 8 a.m. in Zoo Knoxville. The Opening Ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

Following the walk, registered participants will be able to re-enter and enjoy the zoo for the rest of the day, free of charge.