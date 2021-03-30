Amazon delivery center construction begins at former East Towne Mall site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Construction has begun to turn the site of the old East Towne Mall/Knoxville Center into a new Amazon delivery station.

Crews could be seen putting up fencing around the shuttered mall Monday morning. Excavators and other heavy machinery are already on-site ahead of earthwork.

Earlier in the month we told you about the plans to tear down the building and replace it with a new facility that will help speed up deliveries from Amazon distribution centers, like the one being built in Alcoa.

The site is expected to be up and running in 2022. A release from Amazon said the station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one.

The Alcoa fulfillment center is expected to be operational by mid-2022 and will create 800 full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $15 with benefits.