ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The wait is almost over for those looking to work at the new Amazon Fulfillment Center coming to Alcoa. While the building is complete and the company works to move in, the internet shipping giant will be hosting hiring events out of a new satellite office in Foothills Mall starting Wednesday, July 5.

Amazon is looking to hire hundreds of employees for full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles ahead of the center’s opening.

Interested candidates will have the opportunity to meet employee ambassadors to learn more about working at the company and the available roles. According to a news release from the Blount Partnership, open positions include receiving, stowing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders. Officials also said it could be the start of a long-term career inside or outside the company.

Blount Partnership Director of Communications Jeff Muir spoke about how this addition to the community has already done some good in the area, helping push wages upward.

“It helped raise the salary in this area as well,” Muir began. “The jobs are currently averaging about $18 and hour is what I’m told, to start out with, Amazon has been a great provider across the country.”

Muir also said about the company to the area will help keep younger workers in the area, as well as attract out of state talent.

“We’ve lost a lot of people between the ages of 20 and 45 and that’s the next generation of people,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is keep those kids and young people here by providing them with opportunities for employment to create a career, create a family.”

Muir said part of the Blount Partnership’s goal is to try to show locals there are opportunities right here in East Tennessee.

“You don’t have to go to the Charlotte’s, or Atlanta’s, or Cincinnati’s, or wherever to get a job or stay in a career,” he said. “And even if you have left, there are opportunities to come back.”

Foothills Mall is located at 197 Foothills Mall Drive in Maryville, Tennessee. The hours for Amazon’s temporary satellite recruiting office are listed below for the initial week of July 5-8.

Wednesday, July 5: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The hours for Amazon’s temporary satellite recruiting office are listed below for the weeks following, starting July 9. The company’s news release stated these could be subject to change.

Office hours seven days a week.

Monday- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.