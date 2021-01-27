American Airlines flight diverted to McGhee-Tyson after possible mechanical issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An American Airlines flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Springfield-Branson National Airport had to be diverted to McGhee-Tyson Airport Wednesday night due to a possible mechanical issue, according to an airline spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the CRJ 700 aircraft with 32 passengers and a crew of four was able to land safely at McGhee-Tyson and taxied to the gate under its own power.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the flight will continue to Springfield on another aircraft.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused.” American Airlines

On McGhee-Tyson’s end, the airport said it received an “emergency alert two” at 6:15 p.m. about a possible emergency for an American Airlines regional jet.

A spokesperson for McGhee-Tyson said the plane landed at the airport and the alert was canceled at 6:34 p.m.