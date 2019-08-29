Breaking News
Bystander of shooting injures alleged shooter
Live Now
Latest on Hurricane Dorian

‘American Idol’ hopefuls audition for a chance in the spotlight

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter