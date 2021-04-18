American Red Cross assists family after house fire on Oglewood Avenue overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a house fire overnight in the 200 block of Oglewood Avenue.

Knoxville Fire Department reports crews responded to a residential fire around 2:30 a.m. and as they arrived they found flames coming from the home.

Crews were able to work quickly and had the fire under control 30 minutes after arrival.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family until they can find a more permanent place to stay.