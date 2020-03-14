American Red Cross prepared to provide financial assistance to thousands following recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The American Red Cross says they’re prepared to provide financial assistance to support emergency needs to thousands of households that were destroyed or sustained major damage by the recent tornadoes.

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m. head of households may contact the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS to speak to a dedicated call agent to complete an application for financial assistance.

The assistance lines are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The deadline to apply for emergency assistance is Thursday, March 27.

Regardless of whether a household qualifies for financial assistance, other forms of Red Cross support are available to the community. To learn about other resources, call 2-1-1.