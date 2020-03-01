Amy Klobuchar visits Knoxville ahead of primary elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Knoxville for a campaign event.

She spoke at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Knoxville for a crowd of her supporters. She touched on issues such as affordable healthcare and education, speaking about how she plans to improve the cost of healthcare and allocate more funding to education.

She also spoke about issues plaguing East Tennessee such as addiction. She spoke about how she wants to focus more on mental health, providing more resources for those who are struggling with mental health issues.

She pointed out what makes her stand out from the other presidential candidates, saying she is known for getting things done.

“The thing that really differentiates me from those candidates up there is the difference between a pipe dream and a plan. And a pipe dream is something that you can’t pay for, you don’t have deadlines, you don’t know how to get it through. A plan is something you can get done and if you look at my record I’ve shown time and time again I can do it.” Klobuchar said.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg was also in Tennessee Saturday afternoon, holding a rally in Nashville’s Public Square Park. Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg made three stops across the state Friday.