Anakeesta hosting appreciation days for locals

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The mountain theme park Anakeesta is inviting locals to enjoy a day at the park for a discounted price and have part of their entry fee benefit the Smokies.

The park is hosting its local appreciation days Nov. 11-17. Residents and employees of Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, and Blount counties can get in for $5. A portion of the proceeds from the weeklong appreciation days will be donated to the Friends of the Smokies.

Friends of the Smokies assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness and providing volunteers for needed projects.

“We are proud to support our Great Smoky Mountains National Park by supporting Friends of the Smokies,” Bob Bentz, managing partner of Anakeesta, said. “So much of what our guests enjoy about Anakeesta is related to the national park; you really won’t find a more beautiful place to view the fall colors and take in the panoramic views.”

The $5 admission charge provides all-day access to the park and includes a Chondola ride to Anakeesta Mountain, the Treehouse Village play area, memorial forest walk, vista garden walk, 16-bridge Treetop Skywalk and more.

Eligible guests must present photo ID with address or current paycheck stub with ID.