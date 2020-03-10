Anderson Co. Schools developing plan in case coronavirus hits East TN

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee now has a total number of four confirmed cases of coronavirus. While there are many unknowns and concerns, local school systems are taking steps to protect students.

The Anderson County School system says their response plan is a work in progress but they’re doing everything possible to prepare and get information so they can make responsible and educated decisions.

About three weeks ago Anderson County School leaders started developing a plan if COVID-19 hits hard in East Tennessee. They’ve been looking at recommendations from the CDC, as well as local and state health departments.

“It’s frightening because we don’t know what to expect and especially when it affects anyone’s health it is kind of scary,” said Ryan Sutton with Anderson County Schools.

One piece of the plan focuses on the first line of defense: hand washing and hygiene.

At Norris Elementary students learned about germs with blue light after they washed their hands.





Students at Norris Elementary learn about hand washing and germs.

When kids aren’t in class, deep cleaning is being done to kill germs.

“We have our new Victory Sprayer which are hospital-grade disinfectants that’s sprayed on all surfaces. It is positively-charged, so it sticks to the surface even when it’s floating in the air. We’re also doing big huge deep cleanings every single day. Teachers using Clorox wipes on chrome books, Clorox wipes on desks and our custodial staff is still in that mode of deep cleaning like during flu season,” added Sutton.

The coronavirus response plan touches on how Anderson County Schools will decide to close.

“Once it gets to 15-percent, we start looking at the district-wide effect, whether we need to close, whether we need to stay open and also something that kind of effects that is the number of staff that’s out that day,” added Sutton.

There are nine days built into the school system’s calendar for severe weather or illness, so far this year Anderson County Schools has used eight days.

Sutton explained if COVID-19 keeps kids out of class more than one day, “We’ve looked at different things like extending the day by a few minutes for the remainder of the year as our first line of defense. Also, using those teacher in-service days as those extra non-instructional days in the year. Beyond that, we’re just going to have to see if it affects us beyond that level.”

With spring break a few weeks away, Sutton says there are concerns, “That’s something that’s in development right now as to making a plan to where if they are going to be traveling to somewhere that the coronavirus is severe, we may have some courses of action to that in the future.”

Sutton says school leaders have a message for parents in the meantime, “Our first and foremost thing that we’re concerned about is the safety and well being of our students.”

The Knox County School System says they are having ongoing discussions on how best to prepare based on their policies and guidance from local health officials, state Department of Education and the CDC.

Knox County School leaders say they are continuing to clean and disinfect facilities and will intensify those efforts over spring break when students and staff are out of the building.

If you’re traveling on Spring Break the next few weeks, we checked with the CDC on what to do:

Avoid contact with sick people

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Clean your hands by washing them with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing 60 to 95-percent alcohol

If you’re flying, the CDC says most viruses and germs do not spread easily on airplanes because of how air circulates and how it’s filtered. The CDC adds while the risk of infection on a plane is low, travelers should still follow good hygiene practices.

For more information on COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, visit their website here or you can also read the U.S. Department of State’s travel advisory here.