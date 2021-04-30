Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast back after hiatus

(Photo via Anderson County) U.S. Army Veteran Sylvester Corley and his wife, Mae, at a previous Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast. The Corleys are Oak Ridge residents.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being on hiatus for over a year, the Anderson County Community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will return in July.

“We have missed seeing our veterans and showing our appreciation to them over the last year, but amid the pandemic, we wanted to keep everyone safe,” county Mayor Terry Frank said. “Now, with the public health crisis improving across the state as well as Anderson County, it’s time to get our veterans back together for some fellowship.”

The event is normally held on the second Saturday of each month, but the July breakfast will be held on the first Saturday, July 3. This is due to the event being partnered with the city of Clinton, and it’s Fourth of July activities also scheduled that day. It will return to its normal second Saturday of each month in August.

The Veterans Breakfast on July 3 is sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12051 of Oak Ridge.

Veterans have been calling me for months and asking when we’re doing the next Veterans Breakfast. They miss the camaraderie.” Leon Jaquet, the county’s Veterans Service Officer and commander of American Legion Post 172

It will be held in the gymnasium of the Clinton Community Center, allowing everyone to spread out. The “chow line” will open at 8:30 a.m. and food will be served to veterans and their families as they go through the line rather than self-serve. A brief program will begin at 9 a.m.

Those who were scheduled to sponsor the monthly breakfasts last year will be contacted in the weeks and months ahead about sponsoring future events.