Owner of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — James Cox, owner of the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, has died according to Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark.

“Our office is deeply saddened by the the news of James Cox, owner of the Little Ponderosa Zoo’s, passing,” Clark said in Facebook message. “Please remember his family in your thoughts as well as the zoo staff during this difficult time.”

The zoo is a nonprofit exotic animal rescue, and 98% of its animals are rescues.

On their website littleponderosazoo.com/partner/ you can donate, sponsor an animal, or donate an item off of their wishlist.