ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday evening at 7:33 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 1200 block of Foust Carney Road in Claxton. The victim had discovered someone taking things off of their car before fleeing in a U-Haul truck.

The victim’s husband followed them into South Clinton where the suspect turned onto Hiway Drive. An ACSO Sargent on Hiway Drive attempted at a traffic stop. This is when the driver of the U-Haul began turning onto side streets in the South Clinton community before getting back onto Clinch Avenue and driving south towards Clinton Hwy.

The pursuit carried into the Powell area in Knox County. The driver turned onto E. Emory Road and passed a vehicle on the narrow two-lane road. Police lost sight of the truck near First Baptist in Powell. A short while later, Knox County Dispatch notified ACSO that the U-Haul truck had been abandoned in front of a house on Verona Road in Powell.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle was still running and the homeowner shared that the suspect fled on foot. The driver was not found. A search of the vehicle found a pair of brown gloves, wireless cutting tools, and a wallet containing the I.D. of Elgin Weaver.

Weaver’s name was also on the rental agreement with U-Haul which was supposed to be returned on Dec. 21. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared with ACSO that a driver in a U-Haul Truck attempted to run over one of their deputies but got away.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

