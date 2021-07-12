Anderson County Fair kicks off

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Fair kicked off Monday and will run through Saturday. The annual fair is back with rides, a truck pull, cute critters and activities for attendees such as a pie-eating contest and more.

A new special this year at the fair includes free admission for kids 15 and younger every night of the fair – except Friday. There will also be live music each night as well as cash giveaways.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 17 over at the Anderson County Fairgrounds off of Charles Sevier Boulevard. Gates open each evening at 5 p.m. – except for special programs.

The full schedule of events can be found here.