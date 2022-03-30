KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters from several different departments are battling a pair of 30-acre fires in Anderson County.

The Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched around 3:35 p.m. to a brush fire off Mount Olive Road. As of 4:30 p.m. the fire covers 30 acres. The department has asked for assistance from fire departments in Union County.

A second 30-acre brush fire in the Marlow community of Anderson County between Clinton and Oliver Springs is also burning as of 3:45 p.m. The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Briceville Volunteer Fire Department and Oliver Springs Fire Department are on the scene.

Emergency officials have notified residents in the area of Cumberland View, Martin and Bush roads. Residents on Bush Road have been evacuated.

Several fire departments from Anderson County have also sent equipment and firefighters to Sevier County in response to a mutual aid request for wildfires in the Wears Valley.

Oak Ridge under burn ban

A citywide burn ban is in effect until further notice in Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge Fire Department says they are issuing the ban because of dry conditions in the area. An announcement will be made when the ban is lifted.