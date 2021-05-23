Anderson County holding in-person ceremony after canceling last year’s event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Anderson County will hold an in-person ceremony for Memorial Day.

The 13th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program takes place at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31. The program will be held on the front lawn of the Anderson County Courthouse on North Main Street.

Jason Deel, Major, U.S. Army, Retired, will be the keynote speaker. Mayor Terry Frank and State Representative John Ragan will also speak. The event will end with a ceremonial laying of a wreath.

“Memorial Day itself is sacred, and veterans need no reminder of the reason,” Leon Jaquet, director of Veterans Services, said. “But what about the general public and, more importantly, the next generations?”

American Legion Post 172 and Mayor Frank are providing breakfast biscuits at 9:30 a.m. before the event.