Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank responds to Oak Ridge’s request for mask mandate

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mask is required in the majority of Tennessee counties, but one that does not currently have a mask mandate is Anderson County; making for a complicated circumstance for Oak Ridge, which straddles the county line.

Oak Ridge lays across both Anderson and Roane counties. There is a mask mandate in Roane County.

The Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson wrote a memo this week, asking Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank to follow suit on a county mask mandate.

On Thursday, Mayor Frank said she doesn’t believe policing is the way to “achieve proper health outcomes.”

In a statement, Mayor Frank said:

“While I understand this was an authority granted by the governor as part of his interpretation of the Emergency Powers Act, I believe this type of mandate is a power held by the Legislature.”

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank

