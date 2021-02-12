Anderson County schools ending student temperature checks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools will stop checking students’ temperatures when they enter the school each morning.

The Anderson County Schools system said in a tweet they are making the change beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the Tennessee Department of Health updated its recommendations following a change by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to recent recommendations by the TN Department of Health, ACS will no longer be taking temps in the morning starting Tues, Feb. 16th. Parents have been doing an exemplary job of self monitoring students and very few students have been found with a temp during this process. pic.twitter.com/XQ2flHckiC — Anderson County Schools TN (@ACSchoolsTN) February 12, 2021

“Parents have been doing an exemplary job of self monitoring students and very few students have been found with a temp during this process,” the tweet states.

The Biden administration said Feb. 3 it wants students to return to the classroom full-time.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.