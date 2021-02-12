Anderson County schools ending student temperature checks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools will stop checking students’ temperatures when they enter the school each morning.

The Anderson County Schools system said in a tweet they are making the change beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16, after the Tennessee Department of Health updated its recommendations following a change by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Parents have been doing an exemplary job of self monitoring students and very few students have been found with a temp during this process,” the tweet states.

The Biden administration said Feb. 3 it wants students to return to the classroom full-time.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

