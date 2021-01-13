Anderson County Schools receiving $6,200 in unclaimed property

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County Schools is getting more than $6,000 in unclaimed property from the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

Treasurer David Lillard says every dollar helps the school district continue to address the needs of students and teachers.

We’re told $65 million in unclaimed property was returned to Tennesseans in the last fiscal year.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter