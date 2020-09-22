Anderson County Veterans Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The 14th annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade will not take place this year, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

The Clinton American Legion Post #172, in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 jointly determined to cancel the parade due to, “uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“With the COVID-19 concerns and issues throughout the county and within the schools, the American Legion membership felt, “due to safety of spectators and participants alike,” it is best to forego the parade this year and plan for a bigger and better parade in 2021.”

Press release from Anderson County Veterans Day Parade organizers

According to the release, discussions are underway to develop a program to celebrate Veterans Day and follow proper social-distancing restrictions and guidelines. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter