Anderson County Veterans Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The 14th annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade will not take place this year, organizers confirmed Tuesday.

The Clinton American Legion Post #172, in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 jointly determined to cancel the parade due to, “uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“With the COVID-19 concerns and issues throughout the county and within the schools, the American Legion membership felt, “due to safety of spectators and participants alike,” it is best to forego the parade this year and plan for a bigger and better parade in 2021.” Press release from Anderson County Veterans Day Parade organizers

According to the release, discussions are underway to develop a program to celebrate Veterans Day and follow proper social-distancing restrictions and guidelines. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.