Clinton Walmart shooter pleads guilty, victim's family reacts
The aunt of a man shot and killed at an Anderson County Walmart last year is speaking out after his killer pleaded guilty to the crime.
Robert Myers, 33, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder of Marshal Pinsly, his ex-wife's husband, and aggravated kidnapping relating to a separate incident. The plea includes a 15-year sentence and a 12-year sentence for each crime, respectively.
We spoke with Pinsley's aunt after she left the courtroom about what happened and asked her how it felt to be in the courtroom with him.
"It was difficult even though we did reach a plea agreement to get him off the street where he is not in a position to hurt Crystal or the children or anyone else for that matter for the next 20-some odd years." Pam Covey said.
She went on to say that it would have been too difficult to sit through a trial.
Pinsly was shot and killed on April 28, 2017 in the parking lot of a Walmart in Clinton.
Crystal Pinsly, Marshal Pinsly's wife, said she believes a disagreement over child visitation was the catalyst for the shooting.
On February 8, 2017, a woman said she was beaten at Myers home, loaded into a truck and taken at gunpoint to a remote mountain mining area where she was forced out of the truck, shot at and left for dead on a mountainside.
While Myers pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, he had previously faced charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder for the incident.
