Anderson County WWII veteran who faked age to join, others observe Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A crowd gathered this morning at Anderson County’s courthouse with a color guard and wreath-laying.

There, WATE 6 On Your Side found Claude Martin, a World War II veteran who says he faked his age to sign up at just 15-years-old.

“I’m just an old country boy,” Martin said. “I don’t have much education, but when it comes down to it, I volunteered to serve.”

He added that he also served in Korea after WWII, then spent decades as a member of the American Legion; which is 75 years of service, that Martin said he would do again.

